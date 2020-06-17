I just read this fascinating old blog post by Joel Spolsky from 2005, Making Wrong Code Look Wrong. But I find it fascinating for a completely different reason than you might expect.

First, to explain the title of his post in a little more detail, the more “local” you can make bad code, the easier it is to spot, and the better your code reviews will be. If you have to look in different methods, classes, or files to figure out if something is bad, you are more likely to miss a problem.

He offers three examples of this in practice:

Exceptions make these problems worse because they make every function call suspicious. Unless you dig all the way into each function’s stack, you have no idea if it can interrupt the control flow with an exception. Operator overloading also makes things worse in the same way, by making innocuous looking code like a + b suspicious since the result can depend on the runtime types of its operands. Hungarian notation can actually prevent a lot of these problems as long as you use it to denote information that is not visible in the type alone. E.g. using prefixes s and us to indicate if a string is “safe” or “unsafe”. This lets you quickly see where an incorrect conversion is occurring.

I 100% agree with all of his observations and his conclusion. But what I find fascinating is how all of these examples are basically non-issues in modern languages like Swift.

Fixing the language

The Swift compiler complains if you throw an exception and don’t annotate its enclosing function with throws . I like this solution because it creates a collaboration between the compiler and the programmer: you might forget about the possibility of an exception so the compiler forces you to make it more visible with the annotation. Similarly the compiler complains if you call something that throws and you don’t annotate the call with try , even if you are properly handling or propagating the exception. Again, you might forget which methods are the dangerous ones so the compiler forces you to make it more visible.

Swift arguably has the same problems with operator overloading that Joel mentions, but it provides some mitigation by allowing you to define completely new operators. If you’re creating a new type for which + has a really intuitive definition, go ahead and overload it. But if you just want some kind of operator for your type so you can define a fancy DSL, go ahead and do that too but just make a new operator! Again it adds that locality by making it obvious that something weird is going on (though you might have to do some digging to figure out what that is).

Lastly, in Swift, it’s trivial and cheap to make an abstraction like this

struct UnsafeString { let unsafeString : String }

This has almost no runtime overhead (it’s basically a pointer stored on the stack) and it easily lets the compiler catch when you tried to implicitly pass along an unsafe string as a safe string. And in the cases that the compiler can’t catch, it still provides that local readability by forcing you to write someVar.unsafeString whenever you want to actually use it. Even better, you don’t have to clutter up your variable names with Hungarian prefixes.

I don’t think Swift is unique in finding language-level solutions to these problems, it’s just what I’m most familiar with right now. From what I’ve read about languages like Kotlin and Rust, I suspect they provide similar functionality.

The future

What I find most exciting about this is that it is the closest thing we have to solid evidence that programming language design is actually progressing in a meaningful sense. Programmers will always argue about which language is better and it is tempting to fall back on arguments like “Tried and true languages like Java and C++ will always have a niche!” or “All of these fancy new languages are just a fad!” I think these examples disprove that.

I’m not claiming that new languages are inherently superior, obviously they can have their own shortcomings that lead them to fall out of favor. But at the very least new languages are coming up with practical solutions to serious software development challenges from the past. 15 years ago Joel Spolsky figured out how to articulate a general principle of software design, today we have compilers that understand how to enforce some of those principles.

Maybe Rust won’t supersede C, maybe Kotlin won’t supersede Java, but it’s seems inevitable that one of their descendants will.